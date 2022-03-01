Mable Ann Marshall (Ludowese) passed away with family by her side on February 18, 2022.
Mable was born on December 7, 1931. She was a long time resident of Eden Prairie. Mable, and her her husband George were hard workers who farmed the land, started a truck farming business and raised nine children.
Along with farming vegetables for many years, Mable was a master gardener and took pride in her beautiful flowers and gardens. One of her favorite pastimes was to watch and feed the birds. Her backyard was an oasis of unique birds and wildlife.
In addition to gardening, Mable always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren.
Mable is reunited in heaven with the love of her life and husband, George, and daughter Mary; along with parents Dominic and Katherine Ludowese; sisters Marie, Mildred, Maggie, Joyce and brother Jim Ludowese.
Mable is survived by her children Katherine Marshall, Josephine Marshall, Peggy (Mark) Sailer, Peter (Carmen) Marshall, Patrick Marshall, Dianne (Scott) Churchill, George Jr. Marshall and Carrie (Greg Wiggins) Marshall; grandchildren Nikki (Brian) Filkins, Joey Sailer, Graham Marshall, Katie Blumberg, Molly Marshall, Blake Marshall, Mary Wiggins, Grace Wiggins and Georgina Marshall; great-granddaughter Maggie Filkins; and sisters Elaine Ludowese, Betty Cates and Rosie Huttner.
Celebration of life held Tuesday, March 8th at Pax Christie Catholic Church, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. 3:00 pm Mass with visitation at 2:00 pm.
