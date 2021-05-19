Lisa G. Rautio, 61, of Shorewood, MN, affectionately known as “The Gypsy” made her final move to Heaven on May 10, 2021 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Lisa graduated from Floodwood High School in 1977 and went on to work in the health care profession for several years and most recently was self-employed providing residential cleaning services. Lisa loved spending time with her five grandchildren and taking annual trips with her sisters. Her favorite hobby was going to estate and rummage sales or shopping at thrift stores, looking for anything she could repurpose and turn into a treasure. Lisa had the gift to gab with anyone and was always there when you needed help. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Elsie Rautio. Lisa is survived by her two children, Jade (Katie) Ohlund and Kristel (James) Loffler; grandchildren Jack and Lauren Ohlund, Chase, Brody and Evan Loffler; a brother, Bill (Tracy) Swenson; sisters, Vickie (Terry) Johnson, Deb (Ken) Johnson, Cindy (Kevin) Swenson, Tammy (Joe) Rogers, Julie (Dave) DeNoyer and several nieces and nephews. Per Lisa’s request, there will be not be a traditional service, but a Celebration of Life on August 29th, the weekend of what would have been her 62nd birthday. If you would like, memorials in Lisa’s name can be sent to a charity of your choice or to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City OK 73123 or by phone at 800-227-2345. Huber Funeral Home 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
