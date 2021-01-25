Linda (LiHong) Burdick passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was a dedicated and caring mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Ai Ye Lin and Chin Laon, and her beloved grandson Macalob Bartram. She is survived by son Keith and his fiancée Elizabeth, daughter FayeLin, sister Sue and brother-in-law Richard Gay, and niece Tanya. Linda was born in Tainan, Taiwan in 1947, the youngest of nine children. She and Sue moved to the United States in the late 1960s. She later established her own business, Lotus Cleaners & Tailors in Eden Prairie, which she proudly operated for 30 years. Her smile was contagious, and she enjoyed making others laugh. She loved flowers, gardening, playing cards, and painting. She was an avid learner, constantly searching out new activities and ways to stay active. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send donations to Linda’s preferred charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
