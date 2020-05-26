Lily M. Pflug

Lily, 83, passed away May 1, 2020 in her home of natural causes. She had so much unconditional love for her family. She loved swimming at the Courage Center and enjoyed visiting the Gillespie Center. Always had a kind word and smile. Her favorite hobbies were knitting/crocheting, watching her grandsons grow and being with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Oswin Pflug. Survived by son, Kurt (grandchildren Derek and Jack); daughter, Karin. Planning a Celebration of Life on Monday, July 13, 2020, 5-8 p.m. at Karin’s residence, 5970 Covington Terrace, Minnetonka, MN 55345. Email: Dynopflug@aol.com.

