Lawrence J. Quade, age 88, born in Wibaux, MT, passed away peacefully October 8, 2021 in Minnetonka, MN. Preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Agnes (Bruski), and siblings Marjorie, Richard, and Delores.
Survived by his brothers Louis of Buhl, ID and Robert of Missoula, MT, his sons Bradley (Cathleen) of Norwood, MA and Allen (Thomas) of Bloomington, IL, grandsons Domenic and Aiden, and longtime companion Sharon Cole of Minnetonka, MN.
Graduated from Wibaux High School. He served in the Signals Corp, HQ Co of 1st Btn, 123rd Infantry Regt, Fort Lewis, WA. After honorable discharge, he became an operating engineer and construction supervisor, building the Midwest's interstate roads and airport runways with Woodrich Construction Co, and eventually serving his community at the New Hope, MN Public Works Dept. He enjoyed retirement as an avid golfer and reader of Western novels.
Interment Ft. Snelling Natl Cemetery. Memorial to American Diabetes Assoc. (diabetes.org).
