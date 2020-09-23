Lauren Slater Koffi, age 22 of St. Paul, MN passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She graduated from Minnetonka High School with the class of 2016, attended Minnesota State Mankato University, and worked at Keys Café in St Paul as a server. She was united in marriage to Obin Koffi in 2018 and became a proud mother in 2019 to her son Kiari. Lauren had a warm heart, outgoing personality, and was very eager to help others. Her competitive passion for fast pitch softball was well known and respected by everyone around her. Lauren’s spirit gave her the determination to lead by example on the field and by putting other people’s needs first throughout her life. We will always remember her infectious smile, warm eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. Most importantly, Lauren had a deep love for her toddler son Kiari. She wanted nothing more than to make sure her son’s life was filled with love and support. She leaves behind her husband Obin Koffi, son Kiari Koffi, father Bradley Slater (Pauline), mother Connie Raby (Ben). Also surviving are grandma Thelma Slater, aunts Rhonda Peterson (Doug), Heidi (Garrett), along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lauren was preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Colleen Clark, and Aubrey Slater. A celebration of life service for Lauren will be held at Westwood Community Church in Chanhassen on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials for Lauren’s son Kiari can be sent to: www.gofundme.com/f/laurens-memorial-fund-for-kiari
