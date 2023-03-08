Larry Currier, 77, passed away peacefully March 3, 2023 at his home in Sun Lakes, AZ, previously of Hopkins, MN, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born on November 10, 1945 in Fairmont, MN. He graduated from Welcome High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Navy. He was stationed in Long Beach, CA and served aboard the USS Brinkley Bass where he spent time in the Philippines and Vietnamese waters. He received a National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal for his service.
After his honorable discharge from the US Navy, he moved back to Minnesota, married his sweetheart, Cheryl (Dvorak) Currier on July 30, 1967 and they settled in Hopkins. Larry had a successful career in the water conditioning business that began in 1969. He owned and operated Servisoft, Ecowater, and Currier's Water Conditioning of Hopkins, with his wife, from 1974 until retiring in 2012.
Larry was active in the Hopkins Lions Club, was a friend of Bill W's for 41 years and was in the New Voice Club. After he lost his voice to cancer, he helped and encouraged others who were facing the same surgery by visiting them in hospitals, using his humor to lighten a scary and challenging time and providing an example of a productive life after surgery. He also helped the U of MN speech department with electrolarynx training for future speech pathologists.
Larry faced many health challenges over the years, but always remained positive, was grateful for each day, and NEVER lost his wit, sarcasm and sense of humor. One of his favorite activities after moving to Arizona was watching the Hallmark channel for the positivity and optimism their movies offered. Larry continued to cheer on his Minnesota sports teams, especially the Vikings from Arizona.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cheryl Currier of Sun Lakes; daughters, Jamie Emmert of Walled Lake, MI and Heather Currier of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Scott and Amy Emmert of Scottsdale, AZ and Heidi Emmert of Grand Blanc, MI; sister, Shirlaree (Ronald) Nelson of Welcome, MN; sister-in-law, Barb (Neil) Iverson of Fairmont, MN; along with adored nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Bernice Currier; brothers, Richard, Duane, Carol and Darrell.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairmont, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Suburban Alano in Minnetonka, MN or Justa Center in Phoenix, AZ in honor of Larry.
