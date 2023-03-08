Larry Currier, 77, passed away peacefully March 3, 2023 at his home in Sun Lakes, AZ, previously of Hopkins, MN, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born on November 10, 1945 in Fairmont, MN. He graduated from Welcome High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Navy. He was stationed in Long Beach, CA and served aboard the USS Brinkley Bass where he spent time in the Philippines and Vietnamese waters. He received a National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal for his service.

