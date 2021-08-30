Konrad M. Wurm, age 89, of Excelsior was born May 13, 1932, and died August 25, 2021 peacefully at home with family in attendance, after being cared for by them with help from hospice. Preceded in death by his parents Helen and Charles Wurm and his sons Kasey and Daniel Joseph in infancy. Survived by his wife Leona (nee Reifenberger); children Charles (Dawn), Mary Lee Schmidt (Kem) (Gray), Theresa Boon (Steve) (Andre), and Elizabeth Luetmer (Mark); 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many great friends. He was much loved and will be missed by all. Visitation at 10 a.m. on September 9 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Excelsior, followed at 11 a.m. by a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life. A luncheon will be served afterwards at the American Legion in Chanhassen. The family requests that guests observe Covid precautions Donations in Kon’s memory may be made to St. John’s Parish or the Excelsior Garden Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.