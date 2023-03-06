Kenneth J. Hempel, age 72, of Waconia passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Rev. Matt Schroeder as officiant. Visitation from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service.
Kenneth Joseph Hempel was born December 12, 1950 in Faribault, MN, the son of Joseph and Verida (Langevin) Hempel. He grew up in Cannon Falls and graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1969. On August 5, 1977, Ken was united in marriage to Cherry Stavlo at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins, MN. They were blessed with two children, Jennifer and Joshua.
After completing high school, Ken began working for SuperValu. After marrying Cherry, the pair moved to Hopkins and began raising their family. Later on, they moved to Owatonna, where they remained until moving to Waconia in 2020.
Ken was active in his community and was a Knights of Columbus member 4th degree. He was an avid sports fan; rooting for the MN Vikings, Twins and UMD Bulldogs, where his daughter attended school. Ken enjoyed country music and spending time in the great outdoors. He especially enjoyed his annual deer hunting trips. Ken was also a tremendous fan of NASCAR and grew a respectable collection of memorabilia.
Ken was strong-willed, had a delightful sense of humor and always carried a positive attitude. Even when times were challenging, he went quietly on, always saying "I'm fine." Ken had an enormous heart, was greatly supportive and loved to give hugs. Above all, Ken's greatest treasures were his grandchildren who loved him dearly in return. He will be deeply missed.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Verida Hempel; brother Greg Hempel; sister-in-law Aileen Hempel; father-in-law Eugene Stavlo; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Tammy Stavlo.
Ken is survived by his loving family: wife Cherry Hempel; daughter Jennifer (Sarah) Hempel of Waconia; son Joshua Hempel of Shakopee; grandchildren Kylie and Mason Mulheran, Delainey and Huxley Hempel; brothers Paul Hempel of Red Wing, Jerry Hempel of Alaska, Joel Hempel of Cannon Falls, Jeff Hempel of California; mother-in-law Marilyn (Arthur) Zwack of Minnetonka; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Scott Stavlo of Hopkins, Dane (Tess) Stavlo of New Hope; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
