Kathryn Babcock Beard

Kathryn died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at age 88.
Kathryn, oldest child and daughter of Charles Lovatt Beard and Marion Babcock Beard, was known to friends as Kathy and her close friends and family fondly as Aunt Tinker, Tinker, and/or Tink.
She was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on March 28, 1933. She lived in New York until she moved to Minnesota to attend and graduate (1951) from St. Mary's Hall in Faribault, Minnesota. She studied and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree (1955) in Theatre from Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, Virginia.
After graduating college, she lived and worked in community theatre in Rochester, New York, before moving to Plymouth, Minnesota, where she lived most of her life. She worked as Court Division Supervisor for District Court, Hennepin County, Minnesota. Upon retiring, she split her time in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Plymouth, Minnesota. She loved to go antiquing, shopping at flea markets, to the theatre, to symphony concerts, traveling, volunteering at the Hennepin County Corrections Work House Women's Facility, going to the Arboretum, and, most of all, being with her family and friends.
She was ahead of her time and up on technology having a personal computer and being a master of email before it was fashionable. A storyteller and historian, she worked endlessly on family genealogy with her dear friend and cousin, Mary Alice Volk Hullsiek, bringing ancestral history and family alive for her family to know and love. She was a beloved sister and "Aunt" taking her nieces and several others on notorious 12-year-old trips.
She is survived by her brother Charles Babcock Beard and his wife Suzanne Gerwe Beard; her brother James Babcock Beard; her nieces and nephews Patricia Lynne Beard-Mosher, Joan Kathryn Beard, Laura Babcock Beard, Kathryn Lyn Beard-Skulley, Meagan Lyn Beard-Giordano, Charles-Nicholas Maulsby Beard, and Stephanie Farish Beard; her great-nieces and great-nephews Rebeckah Mosher Lui, Jacob Chance Mosher, Hannah Allegra Mosher, Lauren Alyssa Skulley IV, Claire Meagan Skulley, and Aaron David Altman; her great-great niece Clementine Ashley Liu; and her dear friend and cousin Mary Alice Volk Hullsiek.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ami Rubin and the Wealshire staff who cared for and loved Tinker.
If desired, friends may make donations to Shattuck-St. Mary's School, Faribault, MN 55021, on behalf of Kathryn Babcock Beard.
Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, at 10:00 a.m.
www.GILLBROTHERS.com, BLOOMINGTON, MN, 952.888.7771
