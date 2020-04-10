Kathleen Ida (Cosgrove) Thulin

Kathleen “Kathy” Ida (Cosgrove) Thulin, age 75, of Waconia, MN, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Given the current social climate, there was a private family memorial to celebrate Kathy’s life. Anybody wishing to send condolences or memorial gifts may send them to the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska, MN. Kathy was born February 6, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN, to Charles and Elaine (Thole) Cosgrove. She was an only child. She graduated from Bloomington Kennedy High School, Bloomington, MN in 1963 and then attended the University of Minnesota. On June 4, 1971, she married Paul Thulin at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Edina. They had two children, Whitney and Chris. For the past 20 years, she was employed at Miracle Ear in Minnetonka, as an administrative assistant, and prior to that she was a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines for 18 years, 1965-1983. She loved the beach, the sun, the swimming pool, fishing and traveling. She was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed shopping for purses. Her grandchildren were her life, and spending time with family and friends was important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Paul; children, Whitney Thulin-Esler and her husband Travis Esler of Waconia, Chris and his wife Tiffany of Chaska; five grandchildren, Shelby and Kayli Thulin, Bentley, Easton and Scarlett Thulin. Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137
