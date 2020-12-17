Karen Sims

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Karen Elfriede Sims on December 12, 2020, at 81 years of age. Karen was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and daughter, a friend to all whose lives she touched. Karen took life in stride, lived through life’s hardest challenges, and was her smart and funny self until the very end. She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as someone who always had a story or fun fact, someone who was a great listener and crossword whiz. We will all miss her very much. She earned her BA in Education (always a lover of knowledge!) at the University of Colorado Boulder, where she met her husband Sam. After his passing, she raised two kids on her own. Karen developed friendships with her neighbors on Wooddale Ave, working at Business Incentives for over 25 years, and in her later years with personal caregivers (Zahrah, Suad), and caregivers and friends at Pillars of Shorewood. Karen is survived by her children Eric Sims and Kirsten Miller (Mark), grandchildren Siena, Kelly and AnnElise Miller, and Samuel and Jackson Sims, as well as sister Jean Carter, and nieces and nephews Laurie, Wendy, Rick, Ben, Jessica, and Ursula. Preceded in death by husband Samuel, parents Raymond and Elfriede Rogers, sisters Lynne and Faith. A celebration of life service will be held this summer when it is safe to gather, and Karen will be buried with her husband in Colorado. Should friends and family wish to send memorials, please make contributions to The Humane Society or any organization to help animals.
