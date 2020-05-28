Karen Marie Artes

Karen Marie Artes, age 74 of Lakeville, passed away on May 26, 2020. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Mabel Ivens. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard; daughters, Julie (Ted) Seward and Sarah (Mike) Reynolds; grandchildren, Katelin and Benjamin Seward and Luke, Elizabeth, Mary and Grace Reynolds, also by other beloved relatives and friends. A private burial service will be held at the Glen Haven Cemetery in Crystal, MN. Karen was a true Warrior of God and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Pro Life Across America

