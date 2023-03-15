Juleen Mary Lenz (Beaudry)

Juleen passed away at her home on March 13, 2023, following a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.

Juleen was born to Cyril and Dolores Beaudry of Albertville, MN on April 2, 1950. Growing up with her three siblings, Barb (Cavanaugh), Rose (Vos), and Howard, she was formed by her parents' example of faith, as well as the Catholic education she received at St. Albert's Elementary, Good Counsel Academy, and St. Michael's Catholic High School.

