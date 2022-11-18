Judy Zimmerman Rhodes

Judy Rhodes died peacefully in her sleep on November 6, 2022, from cancer.
Judy was born on October 17, 1942 in Minneapolis to Harry and Rose (Selcer) Zimmerman. Judy and her husband Jim resided for many years in St. Louis Park where they raised their family.
Judy loved being a mom and grandmother, and always delighted in time with her cousins.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, children Debra (Eric Siroka) and Amy (Brian Burnett), grandchildren Ben and Vered Siroka and Hannah Burnett, brother and sisters-in-law Sheldon and Fran Rhodes and Pat Miles Zimmerman, nephews Brian (Sue) Rhodes and Steven Rhodes, as well her beloved cousins.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on January 21, 2023 at the Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park from 1-3pm. Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, St. Louis Park School/Community Foundation, or a non-profit animal shelter of choice.
