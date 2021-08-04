A memorial service for Judith A. Miller, age 79, a long time piano teacher in Hopkins, will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 241 5th Ave. N., Hopkins, on August 21. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11. Please join us for a celebration of life, music, and remembrances. Family prefers memorials be made directly to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.