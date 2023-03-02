Joseph Peter Carmany, JR died Thurs, Feb 23, 2023 at HCMC with his family by his side. Joe was born Dec 4, 1939 in Hummelstown, PA to Joseph & Velma Carmany. Joe had 1 brother, Robert and would share stories of their mischievous moments as young boys.
Joe graduated from Annville High School in 1957, joining the US Air Force in 1961. Joe learned Russian while in the AF and was honorably discharged in 1968. After leaving the service, Joe and his 1st wife, Arlene settled in Annville, PA then Maytown, PA where Joe was a delivery truck driver. He was employed by several companies over the years that delivered bread, baked goods and coffee. His last place of employment before retiring in 2001 was Valley Protein in Mifflintown, PA.
After retirement, Joe moved to MN to be closer to his daughter and her family. Joe was a school bus driver with Adams Transportation for the St Louis Park School District from Sept 2002 until he retired in Dec 2023. Joe loved to share stories of all of 'his' kids that he took to and from school each day. This 'job' brought him great joy. Joe married his 2nd wife, Beth in 2007. They made their home in Minnetonka and enjoyed going out to eat, watching Mystery and Game Shows and spending time with Joe's daughter, his son in law, 2 grandsons.
Joe was very involved in Kiwanis International since the mid-80's and was actively involved in the St Louis Park Club until the time of his death. He held numerous offices throughout his membership at both the local and state level. Serving the community, especially the youth, was Joe's life mission.
Joe is survived by wife of 15 years, Beth; daughter Sue (Marc) Mack; 2 Grandsons Austin (Kaitlin) Mack and Joey Mack; and 1 Great Granddaughter, Ava Mack who Joe was thrilled to meet in Dec when he travelled to CO. Joe was so excited to become a Great Grandpa. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother, 1st wife Arlene, and sons Tommy and Rick.
Visitation Wednesday, March 15, 5-7pm at Washburn-McReavy Hopkins Chapel, 1400 Main Street. Funeral services Thursday, March 16 with visitation from 10-11 then service at 11am. Joe will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Kiwanis International Children's Fund in Joe's Memory.
