Joseph Peter Carmany, JR died Thurs, Feb 23, 2023 at HCMC with his family by his side. Joe was born Dec 4, 1939 in Hummelstown, PA to Joseph & Velma Carmany. Joe had 1 brother, Robert and would share stories of their mischievous moments as young boys.

Joe graduated from Annville High School in 1957, joining the US Air Force in 1961. Joe learned Russian while in the AF and was honorably discharged in 1968. After leaving the service, Joe and his 1st wife, Arlene settled in Annville, PA then Maytown, PA where Joe was a delivery truck driver. He was employed by several companies over the years that delivered bread, baked goods and coffee. His last place of employment before retiring in 2001 was Valley Protein in Mifflintown, PA.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.