John William Kalal, age 61 of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Mound, MN, entered eternal life on November 7, 2022.
John was born on May 10, 1961, to his parents Sis and Joseph Kalal in Wayzata, MN. John lived his early years in Mound, MN, accompanied by his parents as well as his siblings, Tess (Tia) and Joseph Kalal. John enjoyed the lake life, nature, and was a "country boy" at heart. John found interest in landscaping at a young age and attended Dakota County Technical College (formerly known as Votech) for landscaping. John loved to stay busy, so he worked a few jobs before he found his main gig at the City of Burnsville. John worked in parks for a few years before he found his forever home in the streets department. In the midst of this, John had his first son in 1992, Alexander Joseph. Not too long after, John had his second son in 2003, Matthew John. To cap it off, John had his third son in 2008, Michael Patrick. John loved spending time with his children in any way possible, and enjoyed family time in total. John spent his later years occupying time by watching sports, taking walks, and reminiscing about the "good ol' days" with music and dance. John was a jolly soul that was adored by everyone that had the pleasure to meet him. John will be dearly missed.
Visitation Friday, December 2, 2022, from 4:30-6 PM, followed by Memorial Service at 6 PM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Memorials preferred to the family.
