Jack was raised in St Louis Park. He met Carole Rusch through a friend after her tennis lesson, then gave them a ride home. They married in 1951 and raised a family of five children. He volunteered for the fire department for 9 years while working full time for the St Louis Park Water and Sewer Department. He became a full-time fireman in 1965 and then fire captain, a job he loved for 30 years.
He served in the Minnesota Artillery National Guard and after 20 years retired with the rank of captain. He taught Firearms Safety, assisted Mom with the Girl Scouts and was a leader for our local Boy Scout troop.
For 51 years he was active in the Lions Club, starting with the club in St. Louis Park. They traveled the world to attend the Lion's international conventions. He served a year as Lions District governor and was also a Lions Quest Liaison for the Minneapolis and Pine River-Backus schools. He earned the International Goodwill Ambassador award, one of the highest awards given, primarily for helping rebuild the city of La Ceiba, Honduras after hurricane Fifi in 1974. This included replacing devastated inadequate homes with permanent concrete housing, building a water tower and septic system.
He volunteered his logistics skills for International Health Services. A nonpolitical, nonsectarian group that provided medical and dental services to underserved villages in Honduras. For over 20 years, he was gone twice a year for weeks at a time. For three of those years, he served as president.
He was 64 when Jack and Carole retired to Fifty Lakes. They continued to travel to exotic places until Carole passed after 53 years of marriage, in 2004. He later met and married Joan Royalty in 2007 and they continued to travel and be active with the Pine River Lions.
Other groups he belonged to: Pine River Watershed Protection Foundation Board, liaison to the Mississippi Headwater Board, gathered water quality data for the Whitefish Area Property Association, Fifty Lakes Property Owners Association, Fifty Lakes Sportsman Club and the Bluebird Restoration Project.
He also dabbled in: photography, winemaking, growing orchids, fresh and saltwater aquariums, scuba diving, hunting, archery, small engine repair, gardening, woodworking, cabin remodeling, collecting old firearms and coins.
He had us kids gathering tadpoles, moth and butterfly larva, bugs like a tarantula and praying mantises. We stalked the wild asparagus while zipping down Highway 7 in the family car. We were taught crocheting and the use of power tools. Family vacations included a truck, tent, camper and the national parks. A Jack of All Trades, he could fix anything and taught us kids well. He was proud of his electrical wiring while remodeling the cabin for there were at least three switches for every light fixture and a wall outlet about every six feet.
Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Emily Riordan, wife Carole, son John. Survived by wife Joan Riordan, Children: Linda Morris, Dan (Annette) Riordan, Wendy (Steve) Kuntz, Lisa (Joseph) Young, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
I missed the paper deadline for the announcement of the celebration of life that was held July 11, 2022. Donations may be sent to Lions International c/o Pine River Lions, PO Box 116, Pine River, MN 56474. A private ceremony will be held at Camp Ripley, Little Falls.
