John "Jack" B. Weeks

Long time Wayzata educator, John B. "Jack" Weeks died on March 15,2022 at Lake Minnetonka Shores surrounded by family and extraordinary caregivers.
Funeral service at Oak Knoll Lutheran Church 600 Hopkins Crossroads, Minnetonka, Friday, April 1 at 2:00. Visitation at the church beginning at 12:30. Reception following the service. Family burial service later in the day. Pastor Jay Rudi leading the service. Livesteaming of the service: https://youtu.be/fWqYuM5xkRE
The oldest of five children, Jack was born on April 27,1932 in Albert Lea, MN. He grew up "at the store" otherwise known as "Borland's Grocery" and then the Piggly Wiggly. Jack knew his way around the meat counter later teaching his children not to buy anything breaded and how lutefisk is really made.
Jack graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1950 and went on to Mankato Teachers College where he earned his degree in Elementary Education. He later earned his Master's in School Administration from the University of Minnesota. This experience spurred his longtime devotion to all things "Gophers".
His teaching career began at Beacon Heights Elementary as a sixth- grade teacher. He moved to Widsten Elementary where he continued to teach sixth grade. Shortly after he became principal until it closed in 1989. One of the joys of Jack's career was planning the building and the move of staff and students. The entire community walked from the old school to the new school. A very exciting moment for all. He served as the school's principal until his retirement in 1992. He spent his entire career in the Wayzata Schools and was seen daily greeting students as they got off the bus in the morning and sending them to the buses at the end of the day. Jack had two or even more generations of area families in school.
In the summer of 4th grade , Jack meet Mary Ann Swenson at the summer recreation program in Albert Lea. The were friends and classmates then started dating in high school. They married in December of 1956.
Jack and Mary Ann moved into their yellow house on 11th Avenue soon after they were married and raised two children, Kristin 1958 and Mark 1960 at their home. Jack lived at the same address until moving to Lake Minnetonka Shores in 2020. Jack and Mary Ann were involved in their community through many organizations and were long time member of Oak Knoll Lutheran Church serving the church in many ways.
In 1965, Jack became a member of the Wayzata Rotary Club. Serving as its President and receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship, an award recognizing distinguished service to the club and community. From Rotary he had long- time, close friends that he dearly cherished.
Mary Ann suffered a stroke in 2001 leaving her without speech and paralyzed on her right side. Jack became her advocate and caregiver while she resided at Lake Minnetonka Shores for seven years. He found another community there and often lent a hand with the activities and support to the staff that was supporting his spouse.
Jack was an avid woodworker. He had an amazing shop in the basement and after retirement he built many fun items for his family. His dollhouses were often auction items at the Rotary Scholarship event.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brother Richard and his wife Linda, Brother in law , Col Douglas Englund.
He is survived by his children Kristin Weeks (Pat) Duncanson, Mapleton, MN, son Mark (Julie Bailey) Weeks, Wayzata, MN. His grandchildren, Benjamin (Crystal Rie), Washington, DC, Claire (Nathan Carpenter) Mankato, MN, Sam Duncanson, Ames, Iowa and Gabriel Duncanson, Mapleton, MN. Great-grandchildren, Lauren, Theodore and Herbert "Hugh" Carpenter. His sister, Ann (the late Col. Douglas) Englund, Orono, MN, Bill (June) Weeks, Spring Park, MN and Jim (Pam) of Jacksonville, FL along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be direct to Lake Minnetonka Shores, Oak Knoll Lutheran or the donor's choice. David Lee Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements. Masks at the church are requested but not required.
