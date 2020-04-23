John Irwin Dougan, 87, died peacefully of heart complications on April 11, 2020, while at home with his wife, Marie, of 65 years. John was born September 29, 1932, in Duncan, B.C., Canada. A longtime resident of the Wayzata area, John was employed at the Martinson Clinic on Lake Street for almost 33 years as a laboratory technologist and x-ray technician. He worked for 11 more years at HealthEast in St. Paul before retiring to begin a second career, volunteering as the landscaper for the Minnetonka Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which he was a charter member. A man of great faith and integrity, John lived a life committed to God and his family. He is survived by his wife, Marie, his three children, Jane (Ken) Rannow, Karin (Ed) Vogel, and Jack (Bonnie) Dougan, six grandchildren: Marleigh (Jon) Van Arsdale, Kaitlyn (Robert) Carlson, Kelly and Tara Vogel, and Tyler and Hudson Dougan, three great-grandchildren, and his sister, Kathleen Zuckerman of San Marino, California. John’s burial and a visitation were held at Summit Park Cemetery, Wayzata, on Friday April 17. www.gearty-delmore.com
