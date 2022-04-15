Jeannine T. Hubbard

Jeannine Towey Hubbard passed away at home peacefully, in the afternoon, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 surrounded by loving family and friends.
The memorial celebration is Sunday, April 24, 5 p.m., in the MacMillan Auditorium at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska) with program at 6 p.m.
Jeannine was born October 1, 1956, in Terre Haute, Indiana 5 minutes after the birth of her twin brother Jim. She is the daughter of Florence May Towey and Edward Joseph Towey
She attended Bishop Kenny H.S. in Jacksonville Florida. She had a love of sports, playing basketball and running AAU track. Her passion for sports continued through her life and was proud of completing two marathons.
After school and living in Texas and California, she moved to Cincinnati where she met Bruce Hubbard on bicycle. They were married January 16, 1988. A move to Worcester, Massachusetts led to lifelong friends and success in video production sales at Wave Inc.
They moved to Excelsior, Minnesota to put down roots. They were blessed with their son Benjamin Jackson Hubbard. Her love and gift for parenting is immediately apparent in the kindness and wisdom carried on in Ben.
Passion for massage led her to formal training at Northwestern Health Sciences University. She started a volunteer program for massage therapy at Ridgeview Medical Center to give chemotherapy patients her gift of touch as well as a listening ear and her open heart. She also volunteered at the Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice Home.
If you knew Jeannine, you immediately became family. She shared all of herself without hesitation. Her love for family and friends is immediately apparent, with endless kindness and generosity.
Thanksgiving, with dozens around the table after days of planning with Bonnie and her mother-in-law Patty, was the pinnacle for a talented cook who loved to share a meal and fellowship.
She loved to travel and was at home on any beach, but closest to her heart are the Jacksonville beaches of her youth.
Jeannine enjoyed gardening, music, and long bike rides. She had a remarkable sense of humor and humility that allowed laughing at herself. A broad smile and twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes came easily and often. A stated daily goal was to see if she could put a smile on your face or the face of a stranger.
Her grace and beauty were only more apparent after her ALS diagnosis in August 2020. She continued with grace and peace to the final moments.
She was adored by her many nephews and nieces and shared love, laughter, and wisdom especially at the greatly anticipated, annual "Camp Hubbard".
She is preceded in death by her mother Florence May (Des Marais) Towey, her father Edward Joseph Towey and father-in-law Sheldon Jackson Hubbard.
Jeannine is survived by loving family: husband Bruce Jackson Hubbard, son Benjamin Jackson Hubbard and his wife Quayla Bramble Hubbard. Her sister Maureen Anne Towey, brother, Edward (Marty) Joseph Towey Jr., sister Patrice Elizabeth Towey and twin Harry (Mary) James Towey II. Mother-in-law Patricia (Vielbig) Hubbard. Her sister-in-law Bonnie (Steve) Hubbard-Nicosia, brother-in-law Peter (Allison) Sheldon Hubbard, brother-in-law Jeffrey (Angie) Charles Hubbard. Friend and foreign exchange student Guro Dalaaker.
Jeannine was simply a beautiful soul and an amazing gift to all who had the joy of knowing her.
Endless courage and grace
Spreading love, joy and smiles
Memorials preferred to ALS MN or donor's choice
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
