Jeanne Carlson

Jeanne Helen Breitner Carlson went to Heaven on August 22, 2021 surrounded by her husband and her three daughters. Jeanne was born on July 6, 1927 to Wesley and Anne Ellen (Anderson) Breitner. Her childhood was spent on Maxwell Bay (Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota) and she graduated from Wayzata (Minnesota) High School in 1946. In 1945, Jeanne made sure to get a part in the junior class play at Wayzata High School in hopes of meeting Bud Carlson. Needless to say, she got her wish and married him in 1950. Jeanne, Bud, and their daughters lived in Minnesota and Oklahoma, later moving to Iowa in 1971. Jeanne and Bud spent 71 years together along with their three daughters: Rozamond, Vicki, and Elizabeth. Their daughters were the center of her world. Jeanne was an avid golfer, home decorator, gifted seamstress, world traveler, lucky Canasta player, and she made her home and family the center of her life. Her sense of style, memorable quotes, and love of shopping will always live in our hearts and make us smile. We will never forget our Jeanne. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Anne; sister, Idylles; daughter, Nancy; and a premature infant. Left to cherish Jeanne’s memory are her husband, Walter “Bud”; daughters, Rozamond Hemberger (Jim), Vicki Wurst (Larry), and Elizabeth Brennan (Scott); grandchildren, Anna Reid (Shawn), Tyler Wurst, Peter Hemberger, Lindsay Berger, Jessa Mittman (Eric), Emily Argo (Brad), Corey Wurst, Tiffany Wurst, Alexandra Brennan, and Joseph Brennan (Molly); and great-grandchildren, Lachen Reid, Aksel Reid, Jonah Mittman, Fredrik Hemberger, Eliza Mittman, Ivy Hemberger, Livia Berger, Hudson Argo, Ruth Mittman, and August Hemberger. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 1020 24th Street in West Des Moines followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift in Jeanne’s memory to Unity Point Hospice (unitypointhospice.org). The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice and the staff at Methodist West for their compassionate care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.