Jean Medley

Jean M. Medley, 83, of Staples, MN, passed away on November 4, 2022, at Lakewood Care Center surrounded by loving family.
A Memorial Service for Jean will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00am at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples, MN. There will be a visitation beginning one hour before the start of the service.
Jean was born on February 2, 1939, to Albert and Helen (Lloyd) Whitley in Minneapolis, MN. She completed VoTech school and was employed as a Food Service worker at Methodist Hospital and the Staples Hospital for many years. On July 7, 1956, Jean married Richard Medley in Plymouth, MN. In 1978, they moved to the Browerville/Staples area, and have remained in the area since then.
She enjoyed camping and traveling, bird watching, gardening, watching auto racing, and bowling. Jean was a past president of the Hopkins American Legion and was a member of the Staples area Senior Citizens Club. She was a proud member of the local card club for over 30 years.
Jean is survived by her son Kyle, her daughter Gloria, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her sister Catherine Beihoffer, and loved by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard in 2014, her son Mark, and brother Dennis Whitley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
