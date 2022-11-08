Jean Medley

Jean M. Medley, 83, of Staples, MN, passed away on November 4, 2022, at Lakewood Care Center surrounded by loving family.

A Memorial Service for Jean will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00am at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples, MN. There will be a visitation beginning one hour before the start of the service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.