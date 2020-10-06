Jean McGarvey Holman Stark, 87, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 in Deephaven, MN. Born in Minneapolis, MN in 1933, she lived in the Groveland Assembly Grounds community of Woodland since her junior year in high school. Jean was the valedictorian of the class of 1951 from Deephaven High. She obtained her bachelor degree from the University of Minnesota in 1955. After graduation, Jean began a lengthy career as an information analyst with Pillsbury, spending more than 56 years with the company as one of its longest-tenured employees. Jean was very involved in her community, serving as mayor of Woodland from 1997 to 2008, and keeping her neighbors abreast of upcoming events, birthdays and happenings by writing and publishing The Letter, a weekly community newspaper for Groveland Assembly Grounds. She was recently honored by her neighbors for her more than 25 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Charles; daughter Ruth (Jack) Chandler; sons Charlie (Jane Terpstra), Robert and Richard (Alice Sauve); grandchildren Christopher and Benjamin Stark, Laura, Karin, Emily and Robert Chandler, and Joseph Curtis; her sister Mary Ruth Scholl and twin brother Russell (Kathleen) Holman; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for next year due to current social distancing restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made in Jean's honor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
