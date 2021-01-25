Jean M. Malachowski

With sincere and deep sadness, the family of Jean Marie (née Kwiatkowski) announces her passing while surrounded by family on Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at the age of 78 in Plymouth, MN. Raised in Crivitz, WI, Jean was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Frances Kwiatkowski, brother Robert, nephew Doug and son-in-law Greg Osterdyk. Survived by her loving family - husband Al of 50 years, daughters Annemarie (Dave) Rein, Lori Osterdyk, Jen (Jeff) Austin, granddaughters Sydney Osterdyk and Natalie Rein, sister Fran (Ron) Wolf, brothers Gerald (Helen) Kwiatkowski, David (Theresa) Kwiatkowski, along with nieces, nephews and extended family. The family extends our heartfelt thanks to Father Mike Van Sloun and Christine Ducharme at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Wayzata, MN, doctors, nurses and staff at North Memorial Hospital and Cancer Center and Jean’s special friend Olga Demidova, along with supportive friends throughout the years. A private memorial service will be held with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 www.davidleefuneralhome.com
