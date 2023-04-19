Jean Allene (Olson) Mattson

Jean Allene (Olson) Mattson, born in Starbuck, MN, long time resident of Excelsior, MN, peacefully passed away due to complications with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 70 on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with loved ones at her side.

Preceded in death by parents, Albin and Delores (Larson) Olson; siblings, Shirley (Olson) Robideaux, Alan Olson, David Olson.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.