Jean Allene (Olson) Mattson, born in Starbuck, MN, long time resident of Excelsior, MN, peacefully passed away due to complications with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 70 on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with loved ones at her side.
Preceded in death by parents, Albin and Delores (Larson) Olson; siblings, Shirley (Olson) Robideaux, Alan Olson, David Olson.
Survived by husband of 46-1/2 years, Bruce Mattson; daughters, Kathleen Mattson and Liz Mattson (Jeremy Tesch). Also survived by grandsons, Benji and Lukas Sharpe; siblings, Mary Jane (Olson) Ward and Danny Olson and many loved relatives and friends.
Jean was a long-time daycare provider and her favorite past time was sitting in front of her sewing machine. She had a can-do attitude and made many costumes, doll clothes and pajama pants. She loved to smile, laugh, and sing Jingle Bells no matter the time of year.
Jean had macular degeneration for years and donated her eyes for critical research and education through the Lions Gift of Sight.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jean's favorite volunteer groups via check payable to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and add in the memo "Mike's Mission 4 Vets" or "Mt. Calvary Quilters."
Celebration of Life will be on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior, MN 55331. Visitation at 10am and the Memorial Service is at 11am, luncheon to follow. Private family internment in Starbuck, MN later this summer.
