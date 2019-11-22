Jayne "JP" Pearl Meyer

Jayne “JP” Meyer (nee Driscoll), 74, of Chanhassen, MN passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Warren Meyer and will be dearly missed by her children Chad (Cathy) and Heather; grandson Taylor; sister Donna and her extended family and friends. Jayne was raised in Peshtigo, WI and lived in Eden Prairie, MN for over 45 years. She will be remembered for her love of horses, energy and passion for life. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, Thursday, December 12th at 7 p.m. with visitation prior from 5-7 p.m. and a gathering at the American Legion in Chanhassen afterward.
