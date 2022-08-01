Janet C. Leslie

Janet C. Leslie, former teacher and advocate, passed away on July 25, 2022.

Janet was born on November 2, 1936 in Falls City, Nebraska. She graduated from high school at the age of 16, then enrolled at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She met her husband Bob Leslie there. They were married June 5, 1957 and were married 46 years before Bob's death in 2003. Following her graduation with a BA in Education in 1958, Bob and Janet moved west to California where both taught at Newport Beach Harbor High School. Later they moved to the San Francisco Bay area to support Bob's new budding sales career and began raising their three sons. Bob's career with Josten's ultimately brought the family to Minnesota; first to Minnetonka in 1969, and then to Shorewood and the shores of Lake Minnetonka in 1976.

