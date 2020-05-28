WHEELWRIGHT, MA- James Elmer Mattson (aka Whiskers) passed away May 10, 2020 after a brief bout of pneumonia. He was born November 28, 1945 in Braham, MN, to Florence L. Mattson (McCall) and Elmer A. Mattson. Whiskers lived in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and recently Massachusetts. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1964 and completed training at Dunwoody Institute for drafting and electronics. He worked as a welder (one of the best) for most of his life, with a short stint of truck driving. He had many a story to tell to a listening ear, usually involving some escapade he saw or was a part of. He had been a volunteer fire fighter and had many interests including metal working, wood carving, gemstones, and collecting stuff for future inventions or “monkey business” as he liked to call it. He enjoyed all the sciences, especially chemistry and plant propagation. His engineering brain could fix most any problem. Whiskers enjoyed talking with every person he met throughout his life journey. He will be missed by his children Jannelle Jacobs (David) and Brian Mattson (Jane), five grandchildren and seven great-grands, all residing in South Dakota; also brothers Bruce Mattson (Jean) of Shoreview, MN and Leonard Mattson (Brenda) of Mora, MN; sisters Mary Good (Robert) of Pocatello, ID, Julianne Mattson of Minnesota and Idaho and Karen Mattson (James Murphy) of Petersham, MA and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father in 1983, mother in 2016 and infant brother Daniel G. Mattson in 1944. Per Whiskers wishes, cremation was arranged by Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Road, Barre, MA. No services at this time; family will have a memorial service at a later date in the Midwest.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.