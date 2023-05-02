James Robert Lindell

James Robert Lindell, age 83, of Excelsior, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 24, 2023 at his home.

Funeral Service held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 23290 Highway 7, Excelsior, MN. Visitation held Friday, May 5, 2023, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Casketbearers: Mike Lindell, Corey Lindell, Charlie Davis, Bill Milow, Don Moffat and Eric Jensen. Honorary casketbearer: Roshan Lindell. Burial at Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood, MN.

