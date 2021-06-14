James "Jim" L. Jones

Jim Jones died peacefully surrounded by family on May 25, 2021 at age 83. He was born to Florence and James Jones on November 13, 1937 along with his twin brother Bill Jones (MaryLou). He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from West High School. He continued his education at the University of MN and was a lifelong Gopher fan. He met Mary Lind in 1962 and they married in 1965. They have two daughters, Julie (Fred) and Jenny (John). Jim loved being Papa to Kierra, Ben, and Allie. Jim spent most of his career working in Minnetonka as the Director of Community Education/Services. He was a strong believer in life-long learning and inclusion for all. Jim was an avid runner. He combined his love of running and adventure by completing countless marathons around the globe. Paris and Disney World were among his favorites. If you’d like to make a donation in Jim’s name, please consider Special Olympics. Jim loved providing opportunities for young adults with developmental disabilities. Finally, a special thank you to Jim’s friends and caretakers during the last several years of his life. Even as his memory failed, his smile showed he recognized and appreciated your love and support.
