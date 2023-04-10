Our beloved Coach, Jim Schmidt, left this earthly field for a heavenly one on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Throughout his life, he gave his best and loved with his whole heart. His life lessons of friendship, family bonds, community service and genuine sportsmanship are a legacy that will live on through his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Always a proud "Mound Mohawk," Jim played baseball, basketball and football throughout high school. After graduation, he earned his commercial electrician's license at Dunwoody Technical Institute and was a loyal member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 292 for 43 years. Jim worked as a commercial electrician throughout his life, providing well for his family. But his love of sports never wavered. Jim played men's fast pitch softball for Byerly's and other teams into his 60's. And he was a sought-after umpire for Twin Cities' and surrounding states well into his 70's. He also coached his daughters' and son's softball teams through their school years and beyond. Many of his daughters' friends still call him "Coach" to this day.

