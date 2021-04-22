Jackson Martin Dunn

Jackson died peacefully on March 8, 2021 after a short illness at age 77. Jack was a lifelong resident of Excelsior, having grown up in the same house where he later raised a family and lived until shortly before his death. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1961 and the University of Minnesota. After working in the corporate world for many years, Jack wound his career down early to spend more time with his beloved wife Sue. They took advantage of many activities including skiing, skating, biking and walking around their hometown of Excelsior. Jack is survived by his son Michael (Nina), grandson Milo, brother-in-law Alan and his caregiver Cindy. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Huber Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Excelsior, www.huberfunerals.com, 952-474-9595
