Jack Henry Wilson

Jack Henry Wilson, age 22, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home in Fargo, ND.

Jack was born April 9, 2000 in Dayton, OH, the son of Jon Wilson, Juliet Nail and Allison Dorn. He moved to Minnesota at age 5 and grew up in Hopkins. As a young boy, he loved trains, construction equipment and ships. He attended the International Spanish Language Academy, where he learned to speak fluent Spanish and developed a lifelong love for music. He loved the annual ISLA memorial day weekend camping trip. Jack was a type I diabetic and spent summer camp at Camp Needlepoint, where he could pursue outdoor activities while safely treating the disease.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.