Jack Henry Wilson, age 22, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home in Fargo, ND.
Jack was born April 9, 2000 in Dayton, OH, the son of Jon Wilson, Juliet Nail and Allison Dorn. He moved to Minnesota at age 5 and grew up in Hopkins. As a young boy, he loved trains, construction equipment and ships. He attended the International Spanish Language Academy, where he learned to speak fluent Spanish and developed a lifelong love for music. He loved the annual ISLA memorial day weekend camping trip. Jack was a type I diabetic and spent summer camp at Camp Needlepoint, where he could pursue outdoor activities while safely treating the disease.
Jack went to Hopkins West Junior High School, where he continued to play clarinet in concert band and played tennis. Highlights of his time at West were the annual band trip to Chicago, fabricating in metal shop and winning his first tennis match. It was also during this time that he discovered video games. At Hopkins High School, he played in concert, symphonic, and jazz bands, played in the Hopkins High school pit orchestra and joined the Lean Mean Performance Machine pep band. He played clarinet and later tenor saxophone. He loved playing for basketball games and marching in the Hopkins Raspberry festival parade. He graduated from Hopkins in 2018.
Jack moved to Fargo to attend North Dakota State University, where he graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. As soon as he got to NDSU, Jack found immediate connection in the Gold Star Marching Band, playing tenor sax for five seasons and being sax section leader for three. In many ways, Jack lived for music and was the heart of the band. He also joined the Jazz Band, which truly solidified his desire to keep music in his life. Where the GSMB brought so many friends into his life, Jazz pushed his desire to be a better musician and inspired him to take lessons to hone his craft. NDSU helped Jack to find his voice and his sound, to come into his own as a person, and to touch the hearts of so many for the rest of their lives.
Jack is survived by his parents Jon, Juliet and Allison; sisters Katasha and Olive. He also leaves his maternal grandmothers Susan and Mary and paternal grandparents Jack and Sharon. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves many dear friends including Joe and Camden.
A memorial service for Jack will be held at 1pm Friday, April 21st at the Hopkins Center for Arts Theater, 1111 Main Street, Hopkins. Private interment to follow.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.