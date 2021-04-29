Holli Tess Patch

Holli Tess (Peterson) Patch, 48, passed away at her Wayzata home on April 23, 2021. She was an Orono High School and University of Minnesota graduate, who was a life-long Minnesota Vikings fan. She obtained her real estate license and had a successful career as Owner and Manager of Wayzata Bay Properties. Holli was a beautiful and caring work-out fanatic who loved her children more than life. She was an amazing cook who had an affinity for rocking chairs and playing Wheel of Fortune with her mom. Holli longed to be loved and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Preceded in death by brother Tylor, Holli is survived by children (Abby-20 and Josh-17), parents (Carmen and Ric), brothers (Jason and Shannon), sister (Kris), sister-in-law (Tamara) and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 Wayzata Blvd E, Wayzata, MN. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. and funeral at 3 p.m.
