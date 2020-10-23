Hiroko Boerger, 85, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania. Born in Kumamoto, Japan, she was the daughter of Shigetomo and Kimi Hamada. Over the years, she worked as a dental assistant, a hair and nail stylist, a cosmetologist, and a quality service agent at Northwest and Delta Airlines. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends, and making sushi and other Japanese dishes for her friends and co-workers. She was a very creative and talented artist. She especially loved performing and teaching traditional Japanese dance, which she did for many, many years. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey, and his wife, Sherri, of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, and her grandson, Alexander, whom she adored. A funeral or memorial service in Minnesota is being planned for a later date. Funeral arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.
