Harvey Schmidt, 92 yrs old... Lifelong resident of Eden Prairie, He heard about a place where the fish are bigger, and you can stay forever. So left the dock after a short illness to cast his last line on June 9th, 2021. Harvey was one of the original Eden Prairie firemen and served the community for several years. He was an avid fisherman and loved teaching his grandchild how to fish. Preceded in death by the wife. Joanne (Lebens). Survived by his ten children Linda (Doug) Olson, Judy Schmidt, Cindy (Mike) Thieis, Joyce Schmidt, Debbie (Bob) Heitz, Jeff Schmidt, Jim (Jackie), Schmidt, Sue Schmidt (Steve Tacheny), John (Berta) Schmidt & Michelle (Al) Hewitt, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister Diane Spagenske, many nieces, nephews and the family dog: Molly. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday (6/17) at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private family interment Eden Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Eden Prairie Let's go fishing, Mixed nuts of Eden Prairie or the Eden Prairie Fire Department.The family would like to thank the staff at the Waters of Eden Prairie. Especially Nate. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970 www.huberfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.