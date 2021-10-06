Grace (Johnson) McKay, at age 99, peacefully passed on September 5, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Russ; brothers, Ted, Vernon, and Bob; sister, Marlene.
Grace is survived by her children, Rebecca and Scott; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE October 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata, MN.
