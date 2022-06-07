Gladys M. Anderson, age 98, of Faribault and formerly of Hopkins, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Faribault Senior Living.
Memorial services will be held at Faribault Church of Christ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Garry Rosenau will officiate. Interment will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorial visitation will be for one half hour prior to the service on June 18th at the church. Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Gladys Marie, the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Hoke) West, was born January 24, 1924, in Litchfield. After she graduated from Litchfield High School, she began working as a teller for Bremer Bank in Litchfield and Hopkins. On September 4, 1946, Gladys was united in marriage to Donald D. Anderson. Donald was drafted into the United States Army and served during WWII. After his discharge, the couple made their home in Pipestone. Gladys continued to work as a teller for the bank and retired after 40 plus years. Together, Gladys and Donald loved to travel, garden and go for walks.
Gladys is survived by her sisters, Carol (and Al) Harrison and Shirley (and Philip) Kline; brother, Ronnie (and Joanne) West; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna; husband, Donald in 2003; sisters, Hazel, Betty, Dorothy and Myrtle and brothers, Art and Gale.
