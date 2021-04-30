Gerald “Jerry” Arthur Greene, age 92, formerly of Minnetonka, Minnesota, died peacefully in his sleep April 25, 2021 in Long Lake, Minnesota. He was born to Arthur and Bernice Greene on April 21, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa. Jerry grew up in south Minneapolis, graduated from Southwest High School in 1948 and attended the University of Minnesota. He began a 38-year career as a sales representative for Keepsake Diamond Rings with accounts in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana. He then founded Ultrafire Diamond Rings and in 1979 founded Minnetonka’s EverGreene Jewelers. Jerry was a patriot who loved God and Country. He served 7 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Every morning while raising the flag at EverGreene Jewelers, he would say, “This flag represents all the guys who fought for this country and gave their lives.” He was a Boy Scout leader at Hopkins Mizpah Church with two sons and three grandsons achieving Eagle Scout. He taught Sunday School at United Methodist Church in Hopkins and led various adult groups at Wooddale Church. He was recipient of the Minnetonka Reflections Award in 2009 and president of the Excelsior Rotary Club, 2010-2011. He always tried to make his community a better place. He always reached out to strangers, frequently resulting in an instant friend. He brought out the best in everyone. He never gave up. Jerry loved nature and the outdoors. Biking was his passion for over 20 years, riding many times in the Tour de Tonka through age 84. He was an early member of the Wayzata Yacht Club, racing his boat on Lake Minnetonka, Leech Lake and regattas on Lake of the Woods. He loved being at home on Highland Road with his beloved wife, dogs, and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bernice Greene, and brother, Thomas Fay Greene. Jerry is survived by his loving wife for 69 years, Jane (Olson) Greene and their five children, Thomas Greene (Jeanne) of Golden Valley, Susan Scott (Keith, deceased) of Thousand Oaks, California, Gerald Greene (Karla) of Minnetonka, Elizabeth Greene Simmons (Gary) of Mound, Barbara Larkin (Daniel) of Barrington, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, Erik (Heather), Ryan (Taylor), Daniel, Amy (Tyler), Theodore (Katie), Caitlin (William), Sarah (Andrew), Emiley (Brian), Nick, Kerianne, Zach, Colton and Caleigh; and six great-grandchildren. The family expresses gratitude for the helpful and kind staff of Stone Bay Senior Living and also for the loving care provided by Interim Home Care and Hospice. A private service for family only, due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Mound, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.
