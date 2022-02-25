Georgianne "Gigi" Gonderinger

Georgianne Gonderinger, or Gigi to those who knew her, passed away on February 22, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 65.
Gigi is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Gonderinger; and her children and grandchildren, Danielle Gonderinger, with her husband, Michael Dermott and their two children, Samuel and Rosalynn; Brittany Morel, with her husband, Kevin and their daughter, Teagan; Charles "Nick" Gonderinger with his wife, Ann; and Carli Gonderinger, with her husband, Whitman Edmiston.
The life of the party, Gigi was a kind and sensitive soul who would do anything for a friend. After 30 years of tolerating Minnesota winters, she and Chuck had moved to Florida last year to pursue their retirement dream of living near the ocean, soaking up the warm breeze, and relaxing in the pool. Gigi was welcoming and friendly to all; she could make friends with anyone, anywhere, and often did. Wherever she went, she'd know the life story of those she met within minutes. She also cared deeply for animals and loved doting on her dogs over the years with treats, long walks and trips to the dog park.
Gigi is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Goblirsch; and father, George Goblirsch, of Wayne, Nebraska.
Memorial Service was at The Church of the Holy Name of Jesus. In lieu of flowers, Gigi's family requests that donations be made to Second Hand Hounds in Minneapolis, Minnesota, or your local animal shelter.
