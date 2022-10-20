Gary R. Miller, 68, of Eden Prairie, passed away on October 16, 2022.
A Celebration of Life held for Gary on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 10:30-12 p.m. at Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St). A Funeral Service held following, starting at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake following the service.
On February 7,1954, Kenneth and Mildred (Radosevic) Miller were blessed with the birth of their son, Gary. He was born in Minneapolis, where he would spend the early years of his life. Gary was an outgoing, funny child, who enjoyed being silly and goofing around. He was very competitive and always had to win at games. He enjoyed playing badminton with his sister Gail and fishing with his dad. Gary was passionate about cars. He enjoyed assembling and painting muscle car models.
When Gary was 17 years old, he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force for four years. Gary was stationed in Minot, ND during the Vietnam War where he did mechanical work and learned electronics that were used for radar and missile silos bunked into the earth.
When Gary returned home from the service, he had 70s long, beautiful "black wavy hippie" hair. He rode a motorcycle and taught his brother John how to ride it. Gary attended college at the University of Minnesota where he studied business. After graduation he began his professional career in sales. More importantly, during this time Gary and his first wife Mary Jo gave birth to their son, Scott. Gary loved taking Scott swimming. When Scott could walk, the two would bond and wash the car together. Gary would hold Scott all the time and tell him he was going to teach him how to fish; a hobby of Gary's he wanted to share with his son. Gary carried his humor into fatherhood; he and Scott were constantly pranking each other and trying to outdo the other.
Spending time with family and friends was very important to Gary. Gary and his friends could be found playing cards, fishing, and going on trips together. On one of their trips to Breezy Point, Gary met a genuine, loving woman who would change his life for the better, named Sharon Moses. They hit it off immediately, and everyone could see the love between them. Gary and Sharon, who Gary lovingly referred to as 'Wife Woman,' were united in marriage on July 5, 2009. With this unity, Gary added six new children to his family.
Around this time, some exciting things were happening in Gary's professional life as well. Gary had just bought his own business, A Act One Insurance. When he wasn't busy with work, he and Sharon would travel to warm places where Gary could enjoy one of his favorite hobbies: scuba diving. Gary loved spending time with his grandkids. He was an active listener who was constantly asking questions to fuel his life-long curiosity.
Gary was a member of the Eden Prairie Lion's Club, where he met some of his dearest friends. He treasured his weekly get togethers with his "Monday night crew".
Hard working, loving and curious, Gary will be missed greatly by his wife, Sharon (Trout) Miller; children, Scott (Christine Goss) Miller, Amber (Brandon) Randklev, Zachariah (Cindy Randall) Moses, Azure (Jerrod Bessermin) Moses, Zephaniah Moses, and Ariel (Shawn Bennett) Moses; grandchildren, Logan Miller, Cherish Christensen, Arianna Long-Moses, Harmony Christensen, Vivian Bessermin, Caleb McHale, Elias Bessermin, Isaiah Bessermin, Abram Bessermin, Ezekiel Bessermin, Sadie Randklev, and Elle Randklev; mother, Milly Kaiser; siblings, Gail (Gary) Boeve, John (Gail) Miller, Dianne (Jon) Lueders. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Miller; and son, Zedekiah Moses.
