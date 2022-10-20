Gary R. Miller, 68, of Eden Prairie, passed away on October 16, 2022.

A Celebration of Life held for Gary on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 10:30-12 p.m. at Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St). A Funeral Service held following, starting at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake following the service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.