Evelyn L. Atkins, age 86 of Belle Plaine, MN, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine. A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service followed by a private family service. Interment will be held at the East Union Lutheran Cemetery in East Union, MN at a later date. Evelyn Louise Atkins, the daughter of Frank and Lillian (Jacobson) Fasbender was born in Bruce, SD. She received her education at Arlington High School and was united in marriage to Donald Atkins at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington, SD on September 5, 1954. They were married for 66 years. She lived in South Dakota for 33 years before moving to Eden Prairie, MN in 1967. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and East Union Lutheran Church of East Union and active with the Scott Carver Threshers. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, traveling, and playing cards and bingo. Evelyn is survived by her husband Donald of Belle Plaine; children Rodney (Faith) Atkins of Litchfield, MN, Pam (Glen) Boehmer of Brainerd, MN, David (Karen) Atkins of Cologne, MN, Kevin Atkins of Waconia, MN, Tim Atkins of St. Bonifacius, MN and Brad (Wendy) Atkins of Belle Plaine, MN; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lillian; a grandson Jarred Atkins; and sister Bonnie Wilhite. Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
