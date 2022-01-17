Edward Jay Hillman passed away January 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer and dementia.
Ed is preceded in death by daughter Christina.
He is survived by wife Joan (nee Seagren) Hillman, brother James Hillman, children Peter Hillman (Julie) and Jenny Karos (Marc), and grandchildren Justin, Hannah, Ruby, and Zack.
Born August 7, 1936, he called Minnesota his life-long home. He was married to the love of his life, Joan, for 51 years. Ed had a successful career in the semi-conductor industry. He spent many joyful hours in his workshop building models of airplanes and ships (some WWII). He had many interests including all things WWII, stamp collecting, Antarctica and astronomy. As an avid reader, he enjoyed various books including comics (especially Disney) and recent novels. He had a passion for feeding the birds and squirrels. Known as "big Ed" (which is funny, as he was barely over 5-feet tall), he had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell funny stories. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 18, 2022. Because of his love for animals, memorials can be sent to a local Animal Humane Society of your choice. Also, the next time you see a hungry squirrel throw it a peanut - in memory of Ed.
