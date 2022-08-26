Douglas J. Miller, 66, of Plymouth, MN passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2022.
Doug was born in Robbinsdale, MN to Richard and Alyce Miller, the second youngest of seven children. He lived an adventurous life growing up in Robbinsdale, MN, then moving temporarily to Huntington Beach, CA, and ultimately settling down in Plymouth, MN when he met his wife, Mary. The two would spend the next 41 years together conquering life, raising their daughters and having fun.
Doug was a 36-year retiree of Hewlett Packard prior to his ALS diagnosis. No one would question that Doug's favorite place to be was on a golf course. Aside from golf, his family's most cherished memories of him include taking long bike rides, fishing on his pontoon, playing cribbage, bowling, and being able to fix practically anything. Doug truly was the life of every party and was always the last to leave! Whether he was contributing his epic playlists, savant-like music trivia, superb cocktail mixing skills, witty Ole and Lena jokes, or a charming side-mouth grin, Doug's love of life was infectious and he leaves a priceless legacy with his family and friends.
Doug is survived and will forever be honored by his wife Mary; daughters Laura (Dustin) Hanneman of Cold Spring, MN, Kari (Dan) Carroll of Saint Paul, MN, Kathryn (Brett) Massee of Savage, MN; grandchildren Carson and Maya Hanneman and Grace and Elena Massee; sisters Mary Baker and Christine Turner; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alyce and siblings, Raymond, Amy, Timothy, and Mark.
We send our most sincere thank you to the ALS Association - The Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter, and the countless neighbors, family, and friends who supported Doug and Mary through this arduous 29 month battle with ALS.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 8701 36th Avenue N., New Hope, MN 55427, followed by a celebration of life and reception at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Avenue N., Plymouth, MN 55447. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family or to the ALS Association - Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter.
