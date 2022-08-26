Douglas J Miller

Douglas J. Miller, 66, of Plymouth, MN passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2022.

Doug was born in Robbinsdale, MN to Richard and Alyce Miller, the second youngest of seven children. He lived an adventurous life growing up in Robbinsdale, MN, then moving temporarily to Huntington Beach, CA, and ultimately settling down in Plymouth, MN when he met his wife, Mary. The two would spend the next 41 years together conquering life, raising their daughters and having fun.

