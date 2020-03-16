Donna M. Kirchenwitz, age 74 of Excelsior, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (5218 Bartlett Blvd.) in Mound with Rev. Michael Michalk as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in Mound. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donna Mae (Schmidt) Kirchenwitz was born May 28, 1945 in Gaylord, the daughter of Louis and Hulda (Pomgratz) Schmidt. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed her faith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. After graduating from the Arlington High School, Donna moved to Minneapolis where she began her working career. Donna was united in marriage with Melvin Kirchenwitz on April 15, 1967 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. The couple made their home in Tonka Bay of Excelsior where they raised their three sons Garrett, Barrett and Jason. Donna loved her many years working for Tonka Toys. She later operated a newspaper delivery business for over 25 years which she retired from in 2012 due to health conditions. Donna enjoyed square dancing and was one of the founding members of the former West Tonka Squares. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and volunteered whenever asked. Donna also enjoyed camping and she cherished time spent with family and friends. Donna will be remembered for her strong will and determination. Donna is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Hulda Schmidt; brother Charlie Schmidt. Donna is survived by her loving family: sons Garrett Kirchenwitz, Barrett Kirchenwitz and his wife Karen, Jason Kirchenwitz; grandchildren Jonathon Kirchenwitz, Christopher Kirchenwitz, Michael Kirchenwitz; sister Cathie Sturges; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Myrtiss Schmidt, Diane and Duane Dostal, Richard and Delores Kirchenwitz; other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
