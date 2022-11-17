Donna Louise Schumacher (Anderson)

Donna Louise Anderson Schumacher of Belmont, California, 83, passed on November 12, 2022. Donna was born on September 24, 1939 to Marvin and Etta Nelson Anderson, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald "Mike" Schumacher; her brother Richard Anderson; her son Frank; her son Michael and his wife Joyce, whom she truly considered a daughter. Donna's brother Marlowe Anderson passed in 1997. Donna will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Fran Olson, Carol Schumacher and Liz Benstead; her brother-in-law Ron Olson; many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, their children and also by countless friends.

