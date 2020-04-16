Udell, Donald Robert Age 77 of Orono Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Cleo Udell, and sister Diane Vargas. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn; their sons, Scott (Deah), and Jeff (Jill), granddaughter Katie, and sister Linda (Arvin) Senne. Nieces, nephews, family & friends. Don was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 19th, 1942. He graduated from Henry HS in 1960. He was the 2nd generation owner of Udell Dental Lab. Past Master of Mound Lodge No. 320 and 2003 Potentate of Zuhrah Shrine Temple. Don was a man of honor and was always there to help his family and friends. We look forward to having a celebration of his life at a later date. washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.