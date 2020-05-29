Donald "Don" Deakyne

Donald (Don) Deakyne, age 91, owner/founder of Deakyne's True Value Hardware, in Minnetonka, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his devoted wife of 43 years, JoAnn, and their large and loving family. Don and JoAnn opened their hardware store at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Minnetonka Blvd in 1977, which is still owned by family members. Private interment at Groveland Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. David's Episcopal Church in Minnetonka. See full obituary at startribune.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.